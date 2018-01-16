Latest updates

A day after Attorney General KK Venugopal called the ongoing crisis in Supreme Court a "storm in a tea cup", on Tuesday said the crisis seems to be unresolved and hoped it will be "fully settled" in a couple of days.

Further, a Constitution Bench comprising CJI Dipak Misra, Justice AK Sikri, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan has been constituted to hear important cases including those on Aadhaar, decriminalisation of homosexuality, validity of adultery law under IPC, entry of women into Sabarimala temple etc. It will start the hearings from 17 January.

The informal meeting Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had with the judges of the Supreme Court on Monday morning had some emotional moments. Justice Arun Mishra is said to have broken down for being "unfairly" targeted by the four judges raising questions about his "competence" and "integrity".

He said that though his name was not mentioned by the four judges, inferences have been drawn from the cases referred to by the four judges including that of late CBI special court judge BH Loya.

Justice Mishra said that he has been working hard and was overburdened. He said that even earlier the former Chief Justices TS Thakur and JS Khehar had assigned him tough cases.

At this point, the Chief Justice took Justice Mishra to his chamber while Justice J Chelameswar put his arm around his shoulder and told him that they were trying to raise issues and were not against him.

The benches in Courts Number two, three, four and five headed by the rebel judges — Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph, respectively — attended to their business as usual.

Later, a lawyer RP Luthra in a mentioning before Court Number One headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that there is "a conspiracy to destroy the institution" and urged the Chief Justice to take action against the four judges.

However, the Chief Justice smiled and remained silent.