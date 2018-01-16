In Association With

You are here:
Supreme Court LIVE updates: A-G Venugopal does U-turn, says judiciary crisis not over yet; Justice Loya case up for hearing today

India FP Staff Jan 16, 2018 11:23:11 IST
  • 11:23 (IST)

    Supreme Court will hear two pleas seeking a probe in Judge Loya's death

    CBI judge BH Loya, was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case when he passed away. After doubts were raised around the circumstances of his death, two pleas were filed by BR Lone, a Maharashtra-based journalist and activist Tehseen Poonawala, seeking a probe in the death.

  • 11:11 (IST)

    A-G Venugopal does a U-turn, says Supreme Court not resolved yet

    A day after Attorney General KK Venugopal called the ongoing crisis in Supreme Court a "storm in a tea cup", on Tuesday said the crisis seems to be unresolved and hoped it will be "fully settled" in a couple of days.

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Updates for 16 January, 2018 begins

  • 14:14 (IST)

    Here are the five key questions raised in open letter to CJI

    • Is top judiciary being run on whims? 
    • Are most senior judges being bypassed by the CJI? 
    • Are all big cases against Govt being assigned to "selective" benches 
    • Is Govt interfering with highest judiciary? 
    • Doesn't CJI need to answer?

  • 14:11 (IST)

    No disciplinary action against 4 judges

    "All four senior most judges have resolved the differences and are attending the court. There is no need of any action on these four judges; all of them are honest and men of integrity," said BCI Chairman, Manan Kumar Misra. 

  • 14:09 (IST)

    The story is over, says BCI; asks politicos to not take advantage of issue

    The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday said its members have met 15 judges of the Supreme Court following the crisis in the apex judiciary and they have assured that the issues have been resolved. "Kahani khatam ho gaya (the story is now over)", BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra told a press conference in New Delhi. He also said that political parties should not try and take mileage out of the January 12 press conference by the four senior most apex court judges to flag some problems, including the assigning of cases.

  • 13:34 (IST)

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Didn't want any political party tpo take advantage: BCI

    "We did not want any political party to take advantage of the situation. Everyone are discharging their duties and everything has been resolved as the Attorney General has also said," BCI chief Manan Mishra told media on Monday. 

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Why drag Justice Loya case into this, asks BCI chief

    "Why drag the Judge Loya case into this? As you can see, Judge Loya's family has said that they do not have any doubts on the matter," says BCI chief Manan Kumar Misra.

    The family of Justice BH Loya on Sunday said the death of the special CBI judge, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh "fake encounter" case, was being politicised and urged all parties to refrain from taking advantage of the situation.

    Justice Loya’s son, Anuj, said he did not have any doubts about the way his father died three years ago. "I had an emotional turmoil, hence I had suspicions about his death. But now we don't have any doubts about the way he died," he told reporters at a press conference.

  • 13:22 (IST)

    No more rebellion, says BCI chief

    Two days after four Supreme Court judges held a press conference citing lack of accountability and integrity in the apex court, the Bar Council of India told the media on Monday that "it was an internal issue and it has been resolved internally." 

    When asked how can such a major development be solved "internally", BCI chief Manan Kumar Mishra said that it was a matter "within a family" which has been resolved after the judges meet in the CJI's chambers at 10.30 on Monday morning. 

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Four judges resolve issue after a morning meeting

  • 12:58 (IST)

    RECAP: Absolute powers of Chief Justice of India need to be checked, says SC lawyer

    Advocate Gautam Bhatia, in a series of tweets, said on Friday that in the last 20 years, the office of the Chief Justice of India has received a lot of power without having any system of accountability to keep it in check.


    Bhatia argued that two features in the Indian legal system — "the splitting up of the Supreme Court into multiple different benches, and the massive backlog of cases" — make these powers problematic. "In this context, the Chief Justice's powers to assign cases to benches and to decide when a case is to be heard become very significant," he said in one tweet.

    "The Chief Justice's administrative power effectively transform itself into a power to significantly influence the outcomes of cases (sic)," Bhatia further said.

  • 12:50 (IST)

    RECAP: Acted in interest of judiciary and justice, says senior SC judge Kurian Joseph, day after rebellion

    Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four senior Supreme Court judges who virtually revolted against the country's chief justice over "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders, today expressed confidence that the issues raised by them would be resolved.

    Joseph said that they acted solely in the interest of judiciary and justice, a day after he and the three other judges took the unprecedented step of addressing a press conference.

    He rejected suggestions that they had violated discipline and expressed the hope that their actions will bring in more transparency in the administration of the Supreme Court.

    "Stood up for justice and judiciary.... That is what we said there (in New Delhi) yesterday. Nothing beyond that," Justice Joseph said in Malayalam when local television news channels approached him at his ancestral home in Kalady near Kochi seeking his reaction on Friday's development.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    RECAP: Yashwant Sinha lauds rebel SC judges, says Cabinet ministers should also speak up without fear

    Sinha said "if four senior most Supreme Court judges say democracy is under threat, we have to take their words very seriously""

    "Every citizen who feels for democracy should speak up. I will ask party (BJP) leaders and senior cabinet ministers to speak up. I will appeal to them to get rid of their fears and speak up," he said.

    Sinha, however, insisted that it was for the apex court to sort out the crisis after the four senior judges virtually revolted against the country's chief justice on Friday, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    RECAP: SCBA president Vikas Singh meets CJI Dipak Misra

    Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh on Sunday met the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and handed over a resolution on the crisis in the apex judiciary to him. The senior lawyer told PTI that he handed over a copy of the SCBA resolution to the CJI, who assured him that he would look into it.

    "I met the CJI and handed over a copy of the resolution. He said that he would look into it and ensure there was congeniality in the Supreme Court at the earliest," Singh told PTI after his 15-minute meeting with the CJI.

    PTI

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Four former retired justices write open letter

    An open letter by former apex court judge PB Sawant, ex-chief justice of Delhi High Court AP Shah, former Madras High Court judge K Chandru and ex-Bombay High Court judge H Suresh was given to the media. It has also gone viral on social media.

    Justice Shah confirmed having written an open letter along with the other retired judges and told PTI, "We have written the open letter which the other judges named in the letter have also consented to."

    He said that the view expressed by the retired judges is "quite similar to the views of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that till this crisis is resolved, the important matters should be listed before a five-judge Constitution bench of senior judges".

  • 12:17 (IST)

    A-G says 'everything has been settled now'

    Attorney General KK Venugopal was quoted by NDTV as saying that everything has been settled after an informal meeting in the morning today. he added that the courts are functioning. Nevertheless, Chief Justice Misra is yet to reach out to Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph, who took him on in an extraordinary press conference on Friday last.

  • 11:37 (IST)

    RP Luthra urges CJI to intervene, claims conspiracy to destroy institution 

    According to NDTV, Supreme Court advocate RP Luthra has raised the judges issue before the Chief Justice of India's bench. The advocate is believed to have said that there is conspiracy to destroy the institution and Misra must take action. The report added that Misra listened to him and smiled without answering him. 

  • 11:30 (IST)

    Four rebel judges attend court, take up work New Delhi
     
     
    Four senior-most Supreme Court judges, who had held an unprecedented press conference and raised issue of assignment of cases, today attended court and took up routine work, PTI reported. The four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- have taken up their respective business on the first working day of the top court after the 12 January press conference.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Four retired judges write open letter to CJI

    Four retired judges including an ex-Supreme Court judge have written an open letter to the Chief Justice of India urging him to resolve the ongoing crisis. According to an Economic Times report, the four judges have backed the four rebelling judges on the issue of allocation of cases. 

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Scenes at the Supreme Court lounge today

    According to NDTV, every day, before work begins, all judges convene at the judges lounge and have coffee. However, the report claimed that on Monday, all court staff were asked to leave the lounge. 

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Work will go on as usual, say sources

    Regardless of the roster, it will be "business as usual" today at the Supreme Court, the four judges have reportedly told members of the Bar Council. "The judges will hear whatever is assigned to them," said sources.

  • 11:06 (IST)

    All four rebel judges resume work 

  • 11:00 (IST)

    Most courts commence work

  • 10:56 (IST)

    A-G says everything is okay in Supreme Court 

    According to Times Now, Attorney General KK Venugopal, who is heading to the Supreme Court, has said that all the courts will be functioning as usual and that everything is okay in the Supreme Court. 

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Bobde emerging as a peacekeeper, says report

    According to a News18 report, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde is brokering peace between Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on one side and four other senior-most judges – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph – on the other.

  • 10:22 (IST)

    RECAP: Congress claims 'Democracy is in danger'

    The Congress said "democracy is in danger" after four senior-most Supreme Court judges came out in the open to say that the situation in the apex court was "not in order".

    "We are very concerned to hear 4 judges of the Supreme Court expressed concerns about the functioning of the Supreme Court. #DemocracyInDanger," the Congress' official Twitter handle said.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    All you need to know about controversial RP Luthra case

    The RP Luthra case is at the centre of the whole fiasco. To convey the "less than desirable" things taking place inside the apex court, the four justices referred to a letter that they had written to the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The letter mentions an order passed in the case RP Luthra vs Union Of India Ministry Of Law And Another respondents passed on 27 October. What does the order in the RP Luthra case say that made the four justices speak publicly against the CJI?

    Based on the letter to the CJI, the four justices made public on Friday, it seems clear that the main point of contention at present is the delay in implementing the Memorandum of Procedure towards the appointment of judges in India. "...there should be no further delay in finalisation of MOP in larger public interest," the SC order in the Luthra case had said and was reiterated by the four judges as well in their letter to the CJI.

  • Is Caste an issue in Supreme Court?

    Of frequent reference is also the case of caste. It is argued that the judiciary, populated by as much as 95 percent of its constituency by individuals of the Brahmin caste, is Brahmanical. This criticism resurfaced in the defiance and subsequent punishment of Justice CS Karnan whose persecution, it is said, was about his caste. 

    Read full report here. 

  • 09:54 (IST)

    Three more cases to be heard by Constitution bench 

    According to Hindustan Times, there are three more cases that will be heard by the Constitution bench this week. One of the cases refers to an IPC code that makes adultery a criminal offense for a man but not a woman. Another case that will come up for hearing is Section 377, which criminalizes homosexuality. The final case pertains to the ban on women from entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.  

  • 09:41 (IST)

    Aadhaar validity petition to be heard on Wednesday

    According to Hindustan Times, the petition challenging the validity of the Aadhaar scheme will be heard by a five-member Constitutional bench on Wednesday. 

  • 09:37 (IST)

    Bar Council of India chairman says issue will be resolved 

  • 09:24 (IST)

    'Super sensitive' cases handled by junior judges in past

    According to The Times of India, there have been fifteen 'super sensitive' cases which have been handled by junior judges and not the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court. These cases include Bofors, Rajiv Gandhi assassination, LK Advani's trial in Babri masjid demolition, Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter, Best Bakery and the case that changed how BCCI, reported the publication. 

  • The Supreme Court crisis was waiting to happen

    For those who have access to portals of the Supreme Court, the spectacle of four of its senior most judges raising the banner of revolt against their Chief Justice did not come as a surprise, but rather a conspiracy to alter the course of history.

    “It was brewing for some time” is the general refrain if you talk to anyone conversant with what is going on. Letters were being secretly written to judges and circulating, pointing out skeletons in cupboards hidden from public view. Insinuation and innuendo over the formation of benches on certain issues of critical economic and political importance were the order of the day.

    And there were all indications that there was something stinking in the corridors of the Supreme Court, to borrow a phrase from Justice Markandey Katju (he was referring to the Allahabad High Court). All this was exposed in a jiffy as the judges pointed fingers at CJI’s alleged indiscretion in allocating cases to benches and his other administrative functioning.

    Read the full analysis here. 

  • 09:15 (IST)

    Bar Council of India chairman meets rebel judges, to hold press conference today

    The BCI chairman said the panel met Justices J Chelameswar, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, and they also assured that everything would be sorted out. He did not mention whether the panel had any talks with Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was not in the city.
     
    Mishra said they would hold a press conference on Monday to apprise about the BCI's day-long parleys with the judges of the apex court in the wake of the crisis.

  • 09:13 (IST)

    RECAP: BCI chief meets CJI

    A seven-member Bar Council India (BCI) panel led by its chairman Manan Kumar Mishra had a 50-minute meeting with the CJI after hectic parleys with several apex court judges, with whom they shared the views of the apex body of the Bar regulating the lawyers.

  • 09:10 (IST)

    RECAP: Judge BH Loya's son speaks to media 

    "Our family is pained by the chain of events in past few days. Please don't harass us," Judge BH Loya's son, Anuj Loya said to the media during a press conference on Sunday. 

  • 09:02 (IST)

    RECAP: CJI Misra meets BCI members, promises resolution soon

    Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Sunday separately met high-level delegations of top two lawyers' bodies -- BCI and SCBA -- and assured them that the crisis erupting after the revolt by the four seniormost judges against him would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.

  • 08:59 (IST)

    Updates for 15 January begin

  • 20:49 (IST)

    Justice Kurian reacts to 'mediation' offers

  • 20:40 (IST)

    Congress' Salman Soz reacts to Bar Council of India head's statement

  • 20:34 (IST)

    CJI to meet rebel judges on Sunday

    With Chief Justice Dipak Misra slated to meet the four rebel judges on Sunday, the developments on this issue will be keenly watched.

  • 20:23 (IST)

    Judges should have said something substantial: SC Bar Association President

    Earlier, Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh had said that if the judges had held a press conference, they should have said something 'substantial,' ANI reported.

  • 19:46 (IST)

    Supreme Court Bar Association expresses 'grave' concern' over differences between senior judges and CJI
     
    New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday passed a resolution saying the differences of four senior-most judges with Chief Justice Dipak Misra should be considered by the full bench of the apex court.
     
    Expressing "grave concern" over the differences between the senior judges and the CJI, SCBA President and senior advocate Vikas Singh said that all PILs should be looked into either by the CJI or senior judges who form part of the apex court collegium. Taking note of the concerns raised by four senior judges led by Justice J Chelameswar over assigning of cases, the bar body suggested that even the PILs listed for hearing on 15 January be transferred from other benches to either the bench headed by the CJI or benches led by the members of the collegium.
     
    Singh said that at the emergency executive meeting, grave concern was expressed over the differences between the four judges and the CJI. On Friday, Justices Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Jurian Joseph had mounted a virtual revolt against the Chief Justice, listing a litany of problems including the assigning of cases.
     
    The judges had said that there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court and warned that they could destroy Indian democracy. The unprecedented news conference had left the judiciary and observers stunned, leaving uncertain how this open dissension in the hallowed institution would be resolved.
     
    PTI

  • 19:40 (IST)

    The four SC judges should be taken very seriously: Petitioner in judge Loya case

  • 19:33 (IST)

    No party should take undue advantage of SC judges' press conference: BCI

    No political party or leader should take undue advantage of the situation arising out of the presser by four senior SC judges: PTI quotes the Bar Council of India resolution as stating.

  • 19:25 (IST)

    "All four of us are in this together": Justice Chelameswar

    Speaking to CNN-News18, Justice J Chelameswar said, "All four of us are in this together. We have spoken in one voice and we will speak in one voice.

  • 19:15 (IST)

    SC Bar Association silent on whether judges should have gone public

    The Supreme Court Bar Association did not comment on whether the senior judges should have gone public with their grievances, PTI reported. The four judges are Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Kurian Joseph and Madan B. Lokur.

  • 19:08 (IST)

    SC Bar Association to meet CJI

    The Supreme Court Bar Association will meet the Chief Justice of India before they meet the four judges who addressed the press conference on Friday, News18 reported.

  • 18:55 (IST)

    Matter should not be played out in public: SC Bar Association

    The Supreme Court Bar Association said that instead of playing out in public, the matter should be resolved in closed court. SCBA president Vikas Singh said that the association will meet the CJI before meeting the four judges.

Latest updates

A day after Attorney General KK Venugopal called the ongoing crisis in Supreme Court a "storm in a tea cup", on Tuesday said the crisis seems to be unresolved and hoped it will be "fully settled" in a couple of days.

Further, a Constitution Bench comprising CJI Dipak Misra, Justice AK Sikri, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan has been constituted to hear important cases including those on Aadhaar, decriminalisation of homosexuality, validity of adultery law under IPC, entry of women into Sabarimala temple etc. It will start the hearings from 17 January.

The informal meeting Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had with the judges of the Supreme Court on Monday morning had some emotional moments. Justice Arun Mishra is said to have broken down for being "unfairly" targeted by the four judges raising questions about his "competence" and "integrity".

He said that though his name was not mentioned by the four judges, inferences have been drawn from the cases referred to by the four judges including that of late CBI special court judge BH Loya.

Justice Mishra said that he has been working hard and was overburdened. He said that even earlier the former Chief Justices TS Thakur and JS Khehar had assigned him tough cases.

File image of Supreme Court. AP

At this point, the Chief Justice took Justice Mishra to his chamber while Justice J Chelameswar put his arm around his shoulder and told him that they were trying to raise issues and were not against him.

The benches in Courts Number two, three, four and five headed by the rebel judges — Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph, respectively — attended to their business as usual.

Later, a lawyer RP Luthra in a mentioning before Court Number One headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that there is "a conspiracy to destroy the institution" and urged the Chief Justice to take action against the four judges.

However, the Chief Justice smiled and remained silent.


Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 11:08 AM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 11:23 AM

