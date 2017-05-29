Supreme Court gives nod to Bihar liquor firms to dispose stock outside state

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted time till 31 July to liquor manufacturers and sellers in Bihar to dispose of their existing stock outside the state.

The Nitish Kumar government had imposed a complete ban on liquor in Bihar from 1 April, 2016.

A vacation bench headed by Justice A K Sikri considered the submission of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies that they are facing huge economic loss in view of the ban imposed in the state on sale of alcoholic beverages.

It has been submitted by the Confederation that the existing stock of liquor is of value of almost Rs 200 crore and the firms be allowed to dispose of the stock in other states where liquor is not banned.

The court agreed to the contention and granted time till 31 July to the confederation for getting rid of their existing stock.