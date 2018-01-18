Supreme Court crisis: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra meets four senior-most SC judges to resolve issues

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Thursday held a meeting with four senior-most Supreme Court judges to resolve issues raised by them during a press conference on 12 January.

The meeting between the CJI and four judges — Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — lasted for around 10-15 minutes before resumption of court proceedings at 10.30 am, court sources said.

They said that no other judge was present at the meeting.

On Wednesday, the meeting could not take place as Justice Chelameswar was indisposed.

In an unprecedented presser on 12 January, the four senior-most judges of the apex court had raised a litany of problems, including assigning of cases in the top court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.