Supreme Court bench headed by CJI refuses to restrain media from reporting on judges' row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain the media from publishing reports relating to a row among its judges even as Chief Justice Dipak Misra held a closed-door meeting with four rebel judges.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Misra refused to pass any order, for now, on a petition by an advocate to restrain the media from carrying reports on the ongoing controversy as it would only cause further damage to the institution.

The court said it will examine the plea once the petition is formally listed before it.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Misra held talks with Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph for about 15 minutes before the start of day's work.

The four judges gave a "proposal" to the Chief Justice for his consideration in the larger interest of the institution and it is learnt that Chief Justice Misra told the rebel judges that he would get back to them with response next week.

As it is no meeting is likely to take place on Friday or during weekends as Justice Chelameswar is likely to go out of the city and may not even attend the court on Friday.

The meeting, sources said, may take place on coming Monday or Tuesday.

The brief meeting follows a similar round of talks on Tuesday which remained inconclusive. After Tuesday, the judges were expected to meet on Wednesday but the meeting could not take place as Justice Chelameswar did not come to the court.