Supreme Court bench headed by CJI dismisses plea seeking ban on media from discussing issues raised by rebel judges

India PTI Jan 18, 2018 11:58:29 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain the media from publishing, discussing and politicising issues raised by four senior-most judges in the 12 January press conference.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it will look into the matter only after the apex court Registry takes the petition on record and lists it for hearing.

Four senior-most judges addressed an unprecedented press conference on 12 January. PTI

The plea, which mentioned urgent listing and hearing, sought to restrain "the printing, discussion, politicisation and debate on the subject matter of the press conference dated 12 January with immediate effect to control further damage to the institution".

Four senior-most judges — Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph — had in an unprecedented presser on 12 January raised a litany of problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.


