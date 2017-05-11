Supreme Court agrees to consider suspension of Justice CS Karnan's sentence

New Delhi: Even as Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan's whereabouts remain a mystery, the Supreme Court was moved on Thursday seeking suspension of the six-month sentence awarded to him for contempt of court, which the apex court has agreed to consider.

As Karnan's counsel Mathew Nadumpara mentioned the petition before the Constitution bench at the fag end of the proceedings on Thursday, Chief Justice J.S. Khehar, who is heading the bench, said they would consider it.

When Nadumpara mentioned the petition, CJI Khehar asked: "Who are you?"

At this, counsel presented the waqalatnama, or authorisation, and said it had been notorised in Chennai.

He told Chief Justice Khehar that Karnan had approached a large number of lawyers "but they all refused as they are very scared of you" (SC bench).

To this, the CJI asked, "Where is Karnan?"

Nadumpara answered, "He is in Chennai."

CJI Khehar then said, "Ok, we will consider". But he gave no commitment.

Of the nine-judge bench hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of "triple talaq", only CJI Khehar and Justice Kurian Joseph are part of the seven-judge bench which had issued a contempt notice against Karnan.

Karnan was said to have left the State Guest House in Chennai for the Shiva temple in Srikalahasti town in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.