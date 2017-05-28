'Supercop' KPS Gill laid to rest with full state honours in New Delhi, Amarinder Singh in attendance

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Sunday joined the CRPF and the Delhi Police in presenting a joint guard of honour to former DGP Punjab KPS Gill, whose mortal remains were consigned to flames in New Delhi with full police honours.

As Gill's son and daughter lit the pyre, the three forces did the honours as a mark of respect to the man credited with ridding Punjab of terrorism and restoring peace.

Gill passed away at the age of 82 on Friday.

Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora laid the wreath as National Security Adviser Ajit Doval paid respects on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Punjab government spokesperson said in a release in New Delhi.

Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, Adviser to Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, represented the Punjab government at the cremation, while the chief minister’s political secretary Karan Pal Singh Sekhon laid the wreath on behalf of Captain Amarinder.

A large number of political and other dignitaries, including IPS officers as well as people from various walks of life, paid homage to the former Punjab DGP.

Prominent among them were Maninderjit Singh Bitta, Chairman, All India Anti-Terrorist Front; DGP Hardeep Singh Dhillon; former DGP Sarbdeep Singh, and former DGP SK Sharma.

ADGP Dinkar Gupta, ADGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, ADGP Ishwar Singh, IG Arpit Shukla, IG Amar Singh Chahal, IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal, IG Ananya Gautam, IG Ishwar Singh, AIG Harpreet Singh Sandhu, Professor Sarup Singh, Narinder Singh and former Captain of Indian Hockey Team Dhanraj Pillay were among those who paid their respects to the departed soul.

Gill, who served as DG CRPF besides holding the important post of DGP Punjab, was also Adviser (Security) to the Government of Chhattisgarh in 2006-07.