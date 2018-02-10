Sunjwan terror strike comes 15 months after similar attack in region on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu: The latest terror strike on an army camp in Sunjwan by a group of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists came 15 months after a similar attack in Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, in which seven army personnel were killed.

In the Nagrota strike on 29 November, 2016, a suicide squad targeted the army base killing seven personnel including two officers. Three terrorists were also killed.

In the early hours on Saturday, a group of JeM terrorists sneaked into the army's 36 brigade camp of light infantry in Sunjwan in the wee hours, killing two junior commissioned officers (JCOs). The operation to neutralise the terrorists was continuing.

The Jammu region has witnessed several major terror strikes in the past.

In March 2015, there were two terror strikes in the region. On 20 March, a fidayeen squad of militants in army fatigues stormed a police station in Kathua district, killing seven people.

A day after, two terrorists were killed during a fidayeen attack at an army camp on Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Samba District. Three people including two army personnel were injured in the attack.

On 27 November, 2014, three soldiers and four civilians were killed in a day-long encounter with militants at the border village of Kathaar in Arnia sector, close to the International Border, of Jammu district. Three militants were killed in the operation.

On 26 September, 2013, at least 13 killed in twin suicide attacks Jammu.

A three-member team storms an army camp killing eight security force personnel, including a Brigadier, and injuring 12 others in Akhnoor on 22 July, 2003.

On 14 May, 2002, thirty-six people were killed and 48 others injured in a fidayeen attack at an army cantonment in Kaluchak, Jammu.