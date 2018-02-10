Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the Jammu and Kashmir DGP after Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the Sunjwan Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu city. Two people have been grievously injured so far.
The terrorists breached the rear side of the Sunjwan army camp near Chenni in the outskirts of the city during the intervening night, officials said.
Intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of Afsal Guru who was hanged on 9 February 2013.
The officials said that the family quarters were located at the rear side of the Indian Army camp. However militants, believed to be two or three in number, have been isolated.
So far, there were reports of three people injured.
Published Date: Feb 10, 2018 09:40 AM | Updated Date: Feb 10, 2018 09:54 AM
09:54 (IST)
Schools shut in Sunjwan belt of Jammu city
Authorities on Friday ordered closure of schools in Sunjawan belt of Jammu city in the wake of the terror attack on the army camp. Three to four militants stormed the Army camp at Sunjawan, leaving three persons injured.
"We have ordered closure of schools in Sunjawan area as a precautionary measure in the wake of the terror attack," a senior official told PTI.
09:51 (IST)
One army jawan succumbs to his injuries
09:45 (IST)
Home ministry closely monitoring situation
09:37 (IST)
Omar Abdullah says Sunjwan attack is disturbing, hopes for no loss to life of security forces
09:36 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta on the attack
09:34 (IST)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Jammu and Kashmir DGP
The Union minister also directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to look into the matter.
09:31 (IST)
Sunjwan Army camp was last attacked in 2006
Militants had attacked the same army station in 2006. Twelve soldiers were killed and seven others were injured in that attack before the two 'fidayeen' (suicide) terrorists were killed.
09:29 (IST)
Red alert sounded in Jammu city; terrorists enter through a nallah
A red alert has been sounded in Jammu city following the attack on the Sunjwan Army camp on Saturday morning. According to India Today, the terrorists entered the camp through a nallah in the backside.
A group of militants hurled grenades and used heavy volume of automatic gunfire to enter the Sunjuwan Military Station, police sources said.
09:22 (IST)
WATCH: Sunjwan resident talks about the attack
09:19 (IST)
Daughter of junior commissioned officer (JCO) succumbs to wounds while he continues to be critically injured
09:17 (IST)
Intelligence agencies had earlier warned of JeM attack on Afzal Guru's death anniversary
Intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of Afsal Guru who was hanged on 9 February 2013.
09:12 (IST)
Schools within 500 metres of Sunjwan army camp to remain closed
09:10 (IST)
Last bullet fired one and a half hours ago, say reports
09:04 (IST)
Soldier's daughter succumbs to injuries
One of the injured in the Sunjwan army camp attack, a Hawaldar's daughter, has succumbed to her injuries, reports CNN-News18. Her father is still critically injured.
09:01 (IST)
Police deployed in the area
09:00 (IST)
Suspicious movement observed near camp at 4.55 am
"Around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the santri. The santri bunker was fired upon and they retaliated. Number of terrorists isn't known. They've been cornered in one of the family quarters. Two have been injured: one Hawaldar and his daughter. Operation is on." Jammu IGP SD Singh Jamwal told ANI.
08:56 (IST)
Early morning visuals from Sunjwan army camp
08:51 (IST)
Jaish-e-Mohammed behind army camp attack
Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists on Saturday attacked an army camp in the outskirts of Jammu city, leaving three people injured.
The terrorists breached the rear side of the Sunjwan army camp near Chenni in the outskirts of the city during the intervening night, officials said.
08:49 (IST)
Terrorists attack Sunjwan Army camp; jawan and his daughter critically injured