Schools shut in Sunjwan belt of Jammu city

Authorities on Friday ordered closure of schools in Sunjawan belt of Jammu city in the wake of the terror attack on the army camp. Three to four militants stormed the Army camp at Sunjawan, leaving three persons injured.

"We have ordered closure of schools in Sunjawan area as a precautionary measure in the wake of the terror attack," a senior official told PTI.