Sunanda Pushkar murder: Shashi Tharoor calls TV report on case 'misrepresentations and outright lies'

IndiaPTIMay, 08 2017 23:26:23 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday termed reports appearing in a television channel in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar as "misrepresentations and outright lies".

A file image of Shashi Tharoor and Sunanda Pushkar. PTI

"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist," Tharoor said in a Facebook post.

"I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law," the former UN diplomat said.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on the night of 17 January 2014.


