Sumana Nandy quits Arnab Goswami's Republic TV over differences in Gauri Lankesh's murder coverage

In a blow to Arnab Goswami's independent venture, journalist Sumana Nandy announced her resignation from Republic TV citing differences over the coverage of Gauri Lankesh's murder case.

The journalist took to her Facebook account to justify her step. In the post, Nandy said that she was ashamed how the news channel was openly "batting for a rogue government."

"A journalist is murdered in cold blood days after receiving death threats from the BJP-RSS cadres. And instead of questioning these murderers, you question the Opposition? Where is the integrity?," Nandy asked.

An anti-establishment voice, Lankesh, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her Bengaluru home on 5 September. Her killing stirred up much debate about the status of freedom of expression in the country.

Emphasising how Saudi Arabia and North Korea were known for the kind of reportage the news channel followed, Nandy claimed that India was just "a few more deaths away" from catching up with the two nations. "If the fourth pillar sells its soul, where will the society go?" she asked.

Nandy said that her decision to not mention Republic TV on her resume and on social media. "I regret my association with this rogue organisation," she added.