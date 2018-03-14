Sukma Naxal attack: Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 25 lakh compensation for 3 slain CRPF personnel from Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers, who were killed in a Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The three CRPF personnel hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

Of this, Rs 20 lakh would be given to the widows of the deceased CRPF personnel and Rs 5 lakh to their parents, an official said on Tuesday.

Extending his sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families, the chief minister also directed his ministers, those in-charge of the districts from where these troopers hailed, to personally visit their families.

In an attack in Sukma earlier on Tuesday, Manoj Singh of Ballia, Shobhit Kumar Sharma of Ghaziabad and Dharmendra Singh of Mau district were killed along with six other CRPF personnel.