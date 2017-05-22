Sukma Maoist attack: CRPF submits detailed report to home ministry

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has submitted a detailed report to the home ministry stating the circumstances that led to the killing of 25 of its personnel by Naxals in April in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The report talks about the apparent failure of the commanders on ground against the huge build up of the Maoists and they being unable to study the pattern of movement of the patrol party that led to the deadly incident on 24 April near Burkapal in Sukma, officials said.

They said the report chronicles the sequence of events that led to the incident and added that the attacking Naxals took the aid of locals to target the patrol party. The report, they said, will now be studied by the ministry after which some heads may roll and some senior officers could be posted in the Bastar region of the state to lead the operations.

The CRPF has deployed 28 battalions (about 28,000 personnel) for conducting anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.