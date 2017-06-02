Sukma attack: Naxals involved in killing 25 CRPF personnel arrested in Chhattisgarh

Jagdalpur: 13 Maoists, including some involved in the 24 April massacre of CRPF troopers, were arrested on Thursday from two different locations in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a senior police officer said.

Some of the arrested Maoists are said to have taken part in the 24 April Burkapal attack in the district that killed 25 CRPF personnel. In all, 31 Maoists suspected to have been part of the Burkapal ambush have been arrested till now.

"Since 24 April attack, separate teams of central security forces, Special Task Force and state police have been patrolling different areas. 11 of the Maoist cadres were apprehended from Chintagufa police station area, while two others were arrested from Chintalnar police station during the routine patrolling", said Sundarraj P., Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Bastar Zone.

He said that a few days back, they had shot dead a top member of the left extremist group, who carried Rs 15 lakh reward on his head. These Maoists had gathered to mourn the death of their comrade.

"On getting information, a police team reached the site. After heavy exchange of fire with the Maoists, police arrested 11 of them, while the rest managed to escape", Sundarraj added.

Medicines and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.