Sukma attack aftermath: Two Naxal commanders killed in retaliatory action, says police

Raipur: Two Naxal commanders were gunned down in retaliatory action by the CRPF after the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district last week in which 25 security personnel were killed, police on Thursday claimed.

At least 11 suspects have been rounded up for questioning by the CRPF and state police in Chintalnar, Chintagufa and Burkapal areas of Sukma since the April 24 attack in Burkapal area under Chintagufa police station limits.

Preliminary interrogation has "established" that some of these suspects were allegedly involved in the Burkapal attack but once the interrogation process is completed, they will be arrested and produced before the court, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

Some of the suspects broke out during interrogation and disclosed that the two dreaded Naxal commanders were killed in the Burkapal incident.

He further claimed that those killed were identified as Anil, a commander of military platoon 24 of Maoists and divisional committee rank member, and Ravi, Cherla LOS (local organisation squad) commander.

While Anil was a native of Usoor area of the Bijapur district, Ravi was from Bhadrari district of neighbouring Telangana, the SP said.

Their interrogation may reveal crucial details about the incident, he added.

Notably, CRPF and police officials had claimed earlier that several Naxals were also killed in the Burkapal incident but their colleagues managed to drag their bodies inside the forests after the attack.