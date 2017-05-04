Sukma attack aftermath: CRPF launches search based on surrendered Maoist leader Nakul Yadav's inputs

You are here:
IndiaIANSMay, 04 2017 12:31:58 IST
File image of CRPF personnel performing a combing operation. PTI

Ranchi: A huge cache of arms was recovered after the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jharkhand Police on Thursday carried out an anti-Maoist operation on the inputs provided by a CPI (Maoist) commander who had surrendered.

CPI (Maoist) commander Nakul Yadav who carried a bounty on his head, surrendered on Thursday morning and gave vital information to the security personnel.

Based on his inputs, the joint operation was conducted in Lohardaga area and 13 rifles, including SLRs, AK-47, machine guns and 3,000 catridges were recovered.

The police also seized army-style fatigues and literature.

The operation comes close on the heels of last month's ambush in Sukma in which 25 security personnel were killed.


Published Date: May 04, 2017 12:31 pm | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 12:31 pm

