Strict action will be taken against cow vigilantes, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

IndiaPTIJun, 15 2017 20:17:41 IST

New Delhi: Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in violence in the name of cow vigilantism, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

File image of Ravi Shankar Prasad. PTI

The government will take a call on various issues related to the recent notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter keeping in mind all views, the minister told reporters.

"We should never forget that cow protection is part of our directive principles. We cannot control anyone's food habits. It is also a reality that a major part of the population reveres the cow. The government will take a decision keeping in mind all views," the minister said.

Responding to a question on cow vigilantism, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself warned against violence. "Strict action will be taken against those who violate the law," he said.


Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 08:17 pm | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 08:17 pm

