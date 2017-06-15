You are here:
  3. St Stephen's announces first cut-off list 2017: 98.5% for English, Economics; 97.75% for History and 70 for Sanskrit

IndiaFP StaffJun, 15 2017 13:12:10 IST

As the date for the first cut-off for undergraduate (merit-based) courses has been postponed to 24 June, Delhi University's St Stephen's College released its first list for commerce, science and humanities students.

The highest cut-off was for English and Economics at 98.5 percent. However, there is a caveat which says that students opting for Economics should have at least 90 percent in Mathematics to be eligible for the Economics (Honours) programme.

The BA History programme's cut-off stands at 97.75 percent, 97 percent for Science and 96.5 percent for the Arts stream. Mathematics cut off is at 97 percent, but Physics and Chemistry programmes have a cut-off at 96.66 percent.

Do they accept scores below 90s, you ask? Yes, but that's for a BA in Sanskrit and the cut-off for that course is 70 percent.

ProgrammeCommerceArtsScienceRider
BA979596.5
Economics98.597.597.5Mathematics 90%
Mathematics979697(Includes Mathematics in BFS)
English98.597.598English core 90%
History97.759697
Philosophy979595.5
Sanskrit707070
Chemistry96.33
Physics96.66
BSc95.6

 

Here's a look at the first list cut-off trends across most sought after colleges in the country:

The admissions on basis of the first cut-off list, as announced by other colleges, will be done between 24 June and 28 June. Earlier, the first cut-off was slated to be announced on 20 June.

The second, third, fourth and fifth cut-offs will be announced on 1 July, 7 July, 13 and 18 July, respectively, said DU. The documentation and verification process will be conducted during next four days from each cut-off date.

The timing for verification process will be between 9.30 am 1.30 pm for morning colleges and between 4 and 7 pm for evening ones. After the approval of admission, the student will need to pay the fees online.

You can check the detailed cut-off list here.


Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 01:09 pm | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 01:12 pm

