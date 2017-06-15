St Stephen's announces first cut-off list 2017: 98.5% for English, Economics; 97.75% for History and 70 for Sanskrit

As the date for the first cut-off for undergraduate (merit-based) courses has been postponed to 24 June, Delhi University's St Stephen's College released its first list for commerce, science and humanities students.

The highest cut-off was for English and Economics at 98.5 percent. However, there is a caveat which says that students opting for Economics should have at least 90 percent in Mathematics to be eligible for the Economics (Honours) programme.

The BA History programme's cut-off stands at 97.75 percent, 97 percent for Science and 96.5 percent for the Arts stream. Mathematics cut off is at 97 percent, but Physics and Chemistry programmes have a cut-off at 96.66 percent.

Do they accept scores below 90s, you ask? Yes, but that's for a BA in Sanskrit and the cut-off for that course is 70 percent.

Programme Commerce Arts Science Rider BA 97 95 96.5 Economics 98.5 97.5 97.5 Mathematics 90% Mathematics 97 96 97 (Includes Mathematics in BFS) English 98.5 97.5 98 English core 90% History 97.75 96 97 Philosophy 97 95 95.5 Sanskrit 70 70 70 Chemistry 96.33 Physics 96.66 BSc 95.6

Here's a look at the first list cut-off trends across most sought after colleges in the country:

The admissions on basis of the first cut-off list, as announced by other colleges, will be done between 24 June and 28 June. Earlier, the first cut-off was slated to be announced on 20 June.

The second, third, fourth and fifth cut-offs will be announced on 1 July, 7 July, 13 and 18 July, respectively, said DU. The documentation and verification process will be conducted during next four days from each cut-off date.

The timing for verification process will be between 9.30 am 1.30 pm for morning colleges and between 4 and 7 pm for evening ones. After the approval of admission, the student will need to pay the fees online.

You can check the detailed cut-off list here.