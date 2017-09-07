SSC SI CPO 2017 Paper I results declared today: Check your grades at ssc.nic.in

The results of paper 1 of the 2017 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Examination were announced on Thursday. The exam is held for the recruitment of sub inspectors, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and assistant sub inspectors in the Delhi Police. The computer-based examination was held between 1 and 7 July by the Staff Selection Commission.

Aspirants can check their results on www.ssc.nic.in. The commission has released separate lists for male and female candidates selected for appearing in paper 2. Male candidates qualified in paper 1 can check their results here, while female candidates can get their marks for paper 1 here. Find the complete write-up of the results here. According to India Today, around 2,221 vacancies should be filled through these examinations.

Based on the cutoffs fixed by the commission in Paper 1, male candidates with the following results qualified in Paper 1:

SC ST OBC Ex.S UR TOTAL CUT-OFF MARKS 90.25 90 102 43 117.25 CANDIDATES AVAILABLE 7383 3605 21284 3135 11457 46864

Based on the cutoffs fixed by the commission in Paper 1, female candidates with the following results qualified in Paper 1:

SC ST OBC UR TOTAL CUT-OFF MARKS 84.75 81 97.75 112.5 CANDIDATES AVAILABLE 932 376 2411 1722 5441

The commission adds that the category status in respect of the candidates belonging to the reserved categories has been indicated along with their roll numbers. It says that it is important for such candidates to note that they have been declared qualified only for the category mentioned against their roll number. If the category does not match, he/she may not be eligible to be included in the list. Hence, candidates must contact regional offices of the commission in case of such a discrepancy.

The qualified candidates will be called for PET (Physical Endurance Test) /PST (Physical Standard Test) to be conducted by the Nodal Force/Agency. The paper 2 examinations will be conducted on 15 December. The commission states that the PET/PST tests will tentatively begin in the month of September and that candidates are advised to "follow the websites of regional offices

of the commission regarding the issue of admission certificate."