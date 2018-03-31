SSC paper leak: Staff Selection Commission candidates hold demonstration at Parliament Street to demand CBI probe

New Delhi: Thousands of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) candidates on Saturday held a demonstration to protest against the "SSC paper leak scam", leading to a scuffle with police.

The SSC candidates gathered at Parliament Street at 11 am seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination held in February.

As the protesters started moving towards Parliament, they were stopped by police. But, as they broke the barricades, the police applied mild force to disperse them.

Subsequently, the protesters gathered at Connaught Place and held rallies in the area, surrounded by police and Rapid Action Force personnel.

The police later detained some of them.