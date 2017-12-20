SSC Delhi Police constable exam 2017 answer key released: Check answers at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the answer key for the Delhi Police's constable executive exam 2016 on Tuesday, according to media reports. Candidates can check their answers on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The computer-based exam for recruitment of (both male and female) constable executives was held between 5 and 8 December 2017 at various centres across the country, NDTV reported.

Candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key:

Step 1- Click on the official SSC website (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2- Click on 'Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2016 — answer keys'

Step 3- In the new page, enter your city, registration number and date of birth

Step 4- Answer keys will appear on the screen

Step 5- Download the answer key and take a print out for further reference.

Out of a total of 1,55,435 candidates who were scheduled to take the examination on 5 December, 1,44,814 candidates appeared in the examination, registering an overall attendance of 93.17 percent, The Indian Express reported.

As per a statement by the SSC, the constable recruitment exam is being conducted "under strict surveillance" and so far, "seven cases of examination-related malpractices have been observed," the report added.

The official website says, "Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted on line from 19 December 2017 (5.30 pm) to 22 December 2017 (5.30 pm) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.30 pm on 22-12-2017 will not be entertained under any circumstances."