SSC announces Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) results today; check on www.ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the first paper held to recruit (Non-Technical) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on Monday. Candidates can check their results on www.ssc.nic.in

According to NDTV, the SSC examination was held from 16 September, 2017 to 31 October 2017 and answer keys for the exam was put out in November. After the announcement of the Paper 1 results, candidates can appear for the descriptive one. Paper II will test candidates on short essay and letter writing in English or any language included in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. The paper will carry 50 marks and candidates will be allowed 30 minutes to answer it.

A status report released by the commission on 22 December, 2017, had set the tentative date for the release of MTS Paper I result as 15 January, 2018, Hindustan Times reported. The report said more than six million candidates have applied for 8,300 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff posts in the country as advertised by the SSC.

According to The Financial Express, The SSC MTS exam that was conducted in September and October 2017 was earlier slated to take place on 20 April, 14 May, 28 May, 5 June and 11 June. The dates were cancelled and rescheduled after it was found that the question paper and the answer keys were leaked and the same was circulating on social media.

Here are the steps to check the MTS paper 1 results:

1) Go to SSC website at www.ssc.nic.in

2) Go to latest news section on homepage and click on link ‘MTS result’

3) A new page containing link for write up and result lists will open

4) Click on results' link, enter the registration id

5) Take a printout of the result and save it