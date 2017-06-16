SSB rescues 11 children from India, Nepal; nabs three child traffickers in Bihar

Patna: Eleven children being taken to Mumbai to be forced into child labour have been rescued and three human traffickers arrested in Sitamarhi district of Bihar by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the central force said on Friday.

Four of the rescued children are from Nepal.

The paramilitary force's 20th Battalion rescued six children — three each from Nepal and India — and arrested one trafficker from Bairgania railway station on Thursday.

In a simultaneous operation, the SSB officials rescued five children — one from Nepal and four from India — and arrested two traffickers at the Sitamarhi railway station.

The rescued children have been handed over to non-governmental organisation Childline.

"The rescued children were being taken to Mumbai by the Karmabhoomi Express train to force them into child labour in plastic and garment factories," an SSB official told IANS.

He said the human traffickers were handed over to the Government Railway Police at Sitamarhi and an FIR lodged.