Srinagar witnesses season's coldest night at minus 4.2 degrees; IMD says mercury to drop further in next 48 hours

Srinagar: Srinagar city witnessed the season's coldest night as the temperature dropped to a minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Monday.

"The night temperatures are likely to further drop in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 48 hours as cold, dry weather is expected to continue for another few days," an official from the IMD said.

The minimum temperatures in Pahalgam and Gulmarg also dropped to minus 6.5 and minus 7.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Leh town recorded minus 8.1 and Kargil 7.2 degrees Celsius.

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 6.4, Katra 7.6, Batote 5.1, Bannihal 5.4, Bhaderwah 1.9 and Udhampur 4.7 degrees Celsius as their minimum temperatures.