Kashmir: Restrictions imposed in three police station areas in Srinagar

Srinagar: Authorities on Saturday imposed restrictions on the assembly of people in three police station areas of Srinagar as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

The restrictions have been imposed in three police station areas in the old city, an order issued by district magistrate (deputy commissioner) of Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Lone, said here.

It said the restrictions have been imposed in the police station areas of Nowhatta, MR Gunj and Safakadal.

The curbs have been imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, the order read, without giving any reasons.

However, a police official said the restrictions have been imposed in view of "Hafta-e-Shahdat" or the martyrs week programme of the moderate Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.