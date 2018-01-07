You are here:
Srinagar, Jammu record their lowest temperatures of season as cold wave continues in state

India IANS Jan 07, 2018 11:55:20 IST

Jammu/Srinagar: The cities of Srinagar and Jammu on Sunday recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature at -6 and -4 degrees as an intense cold wave has tightened its grip on the state, the weather office said.

Representational image. PTI

"The cold wave has further intensified due to the clear night sky. Present weather conditions are likely to continue for another 48 hours," a MET department official said.

Pahalgam recorded -8.9 and Gulmarg -9.4 degrees Celsius as their minimum temperatures while Leh recorded a minus 16.8 and Kargil minus 18.8 degrees Celsius.

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 4, Katra town 5, Batote 1.9, Bannihal 2.6, Bhaderwah minus 1.1 and Udhampur 0.7 degrees Celsius.


