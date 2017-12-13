Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed due to snowfall

Srinagar: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed for traffic on Wednesday due to snowfall.

A weather department official said the present weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to continue till Thursday due to a western disturbance over the state.

The 300-km long highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed on Tuesday evening following heavy rains and snowfall at several places, including the Jawahar Tunnel, and incidents of shooting stones near Panthal.

In the state's summer capital, flight services to and fro from the Srinagar International Airport were on Tuesday hit due to poor visibility caused by the heavy snowfall.