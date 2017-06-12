Srinagar blast: Four members of security personnel injured in grenade explosion in Saraf Kadal

Srinagar: Four security men were injured late on Sunday evening in a grenade explosion in old city area of Srinagar.
Police said militants hurled a grenade at a bunker of the security forces in Saraf Kadal in Srinagar around 10.30 pm.
"Four security men, including a CRPF sub-inspector and three police constables were injured in the explosion.
"The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment," a police spokesman said.
Published Date: Jun 12, 2017 07:37 am | Updated Date: Jun 12, 2017 07:37 am