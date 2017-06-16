You are here:
Srinagar: 22-year-old man killed after security forces open fire on stone-pelting mob

Srinagar: A 22-year-old man died as security forces opened fire on a stone-pelting mob in Rangreth area on the outskirts of Srinagar, police said on Friday.

A group of youth pelted the security forces' vehicles with stones at Rangreth, a police official said.

The security personnel opened fire to chase away the protesters in which one person was injured.

Nazir Ahmad was rushed to SKIMS (Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences) hospital at Soura in a critical condition where he succumbed on the intervening night of 15 and 16 June, the official said.


Published Date: Jun 16, 2017 08:22 am | Updated Date: Jun 16, 2017 08:22 am

