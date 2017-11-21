Sri Sri Ravi Shankar thinks homosexuality is only a tendency; we know of a few other things which 'come and go'

Last week, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had come up with the perfect retort to hit back at those opposing homosexuality. Why lose sleep over something that is anyway so temporary, the Art of Living (AoL) chief asked. After all, homosexuals today may not necessarily be so tomorrow.

Fair enough. Who here hasn't changed their minds about things in the past? Right here, in FP Special Forces' secret laboratory, there sits a writer who recalls a time when he used to hate curd rice. But today, he can't get enough of it. And if a man with such unimpeachable curd rice hating credentials can overnight develop a fondness for it, pretty much anything can change. Black may some day be white; up could potentially become down; East and West may merge in some weird marriage and become undecipherable from each other; Art of Living could become Art of Leaving, and obviously enough, eventually revert to Art of Living. Etcetera could become other forms of etcetera.

And that took our minds back to Sri Sri himself. The learned guru has himself changed his mind about things in the past. Over the years, he has come upon many temporary things. Or things that used to be permanent before Sri Sri made them temporary. Here are a few of them:

Global warming: Is the weather getting warmer? Not for long. If homosexuality can come and go, why can't climate change? Winter is Coming.

Pesky green tribunals: The National Green Tribunal had rapped Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over a massive 'mela' held at the Yamuna riverbanks. No worries. These pesky green tribunals are as ephemeral as homosexuality.

Disputes: Sri Sri has volunteered to intervene in disputes ranging from the Ayodhya Ram Temple dispute, to the Naxal and North East insurgencies, and even offered to speak to Kashmir separatists. Clearly, disputes merely "come and go", and only exist to have Sri Sri put his famous mediating skills to use.

Friends and enemies: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was once friends with Arvind Kejriwal. They don't see eye-to-eye anymore. He was once Baba Ramdev's fierce rival. But they came together to uphold the sanctity of yoga. Clearly, in his world, friends and enemies will "come and go".

Wealth: Sri Sri is reportedly worth over Rs 1,000 crore. But if he's held accountable for the damage caused to the Yamuna floodplains, the wealth might "come and go".

One thing that is definitely not going anywhere: In a world full of temporary concepts, there is just one permanent thing: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's penchant for staying in the news. For seasons may come and ago, but Ravi Shankar is here to stay