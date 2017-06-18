Sri Lankan Navy arrests five Indian fishermen, impounds boats

Rameswaram: Five Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and their boat impounded by the Sri Lankan navy on Sunday for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters.

The fishermen from Mandapam had put out to sea in a boat early on Sunday and were fishing off Neduntheevu, when Lankan naval men surrounded them and took them to Kangesanthurai port there, state fishermen association president N Devadoss said.

On 23 May, six fishermen were arrested for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on 13 June sought the intervention of prime minister Narendra Modi for getting back 135 fishing boats of state fishermen impounded by Sri Lanka.

He had also requested Narendra Modi to take steps to secure the release of 11 fishermen in the island nation's custody.