Sri Lankan Navy arrests eight fishermen from Tamil Nadu near Neduntheevu, seizes their boats

Rameswaram: Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were on Thursday arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu.

Assistant Director of Fisheries, Pudukottai, Kumaresan said the fishers belonging to Jagadapattinam in Pududottai district were arrested while fishing off Neduntheevu by the Lankan naval men and taken to Kangesanthurai port in Sri Lanka.

Two boats were also seized, he said.

In another incident, the island nation authorities snapped the fishing nets of over 50 boats and chased away more than 1,500 fishermen from Rameswaram, who were fishing near Katchatheevu islet, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President, S Emerit said.

The arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy has become a flash point in India-Sri Lanka relations.

On 4 January, at least 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, prompting Chief Minister K Palaniswami to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure their release.

On 7 January, over 4,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were chased away by the Navy personnel who also snapped the fishing nets of 100 boats for allegedly fishing in the territorial waters off Katchatheevu islet.