Sri Lankan Navy arrests 27 Tamil Nadu fishermen near Neduntheevu, seizes boats for fishing close to island nation

Rameswaram: Twenty-seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters early on Tuesday, an official said.

The fishermen from Jegadapattinam and Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district were arrested off Neduntheevu by the Lankan Navy and taken to Kangesanthurai port there along with five boats, Assistant Director of Fisheries department, Pudukottai, Kumaresan said.

In another incident, nearly 3,000 fishermen who had ventured into the sea last evening in 500 boats from here were chased away by the Lankan Naval personnel while they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President S Emerit said.

The naval men came to the spot and opened fire in the air to drive off the large group of fishermen before damaging their fishing equipment, he said

The fishermen were forced to return to the shore without a catch, he said.

On 2 December, 20 fishermen from Nagapattinam district were arrested by the Lankan Navy on charges of fishing off Neduntheevu.