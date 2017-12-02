Sri Lankan Navy arrests 20 Tamil Nadu fishermen near Neduntheevu, seize boats

Rameswaram: Twenty fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu, close to the island nation's coast.

The fishermen from Nagapattinam district were fishing in Sri Lankan waters when they were arrested, Assistant Director of Fisheries Department, Nagapattinam, Gangadhar, said.

Two boats used by them were also seized and taken to Paruthithurai in Sri Lanka, he said.

Eight fishermen belonging to Rameswaram and Mandapam were arrested on 19 November by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the Palk Strait off Katchatheevu.