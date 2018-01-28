Sri Lankan navy arrests 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen for illegal fishing, using banned nets

Rameswaram: Twelve Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested on Sunday by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their waters near Talaimannar, a fishermen association office-bearer said. The arrest comes shortly after the island nation proposed a draconian legislation banning fishing in its territorial waters by foreign trawlers.

The Lankan Navy personnel also seized two boats used by them and snapped the nets of around 50 boats, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Fishermen's Association general secretary NJ Bose said. The arrested fishermen were from this island and have been taken to nearby Mannar, he added.

The fishermen have been charged with fishing not only in Lankan territory but using banned fishing nets which destroyed the sea wealth of their nation, according to information reaching the police in Rameswaram.

Police officials said Lankan Navy men were keeping a strict vigil in the Katchatheevu area for the past one week and chased away hundreds of fishermen who were fishing near the islet.

Nearly 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen had been chased away on 23 January by the Lankan Navy which hurled stones and snapped fishing nets of 50 boats for allegedly fishing close to their territorial waters off Katchatheevu islet.