SPG man missing: Delhi Police begins frantic search as commando guarding Sonia Gandhi disappears

A Special Protection Group (SPG) commando who was a part of Congress president Sonia Gandhi's security cover, has gone missing under suspicious circumstances since 3 September, media reports said. A Tughlak Road police team has started a huge search operation for the commando.

The issue is a matter of grave concern for the Delhi Police as such armed personnel often have important information regarding the people they protect.

According to The Times of India, Commando Rakesh Kumar, had reported for duty at Gandhi's official residence 10, Janpath on 1 September even though he had an off the very same day. Delhi Police officials are now trying to probe why he had come in his uniform if it was his holiday. On 2 September, Kumar's family had thought that he was unreachable as his duty was extended but later when they realised he was traceless, Kumar's father had lodged a missing person complaint.

During the investigation, police found that the 31-year-old commando had left the Gandhi residence at around 11 am on 1 September after meeting his friends there. However, Quint reported that Kumar had left his service revolver and mobile phone behind and hence was unreachable.

SPG is an elite armed force which provides security to the VVIPs of the country including the Prime Minister of India and members of their immediate families. It was formed in 1988 by an act of the Parliament of India.

According to India.com, Kumar's family members have ruled out any enmity or personal feud with any one. Kumar lives with his wife and two children in a rented accommodation in Dwarka.