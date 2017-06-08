IMD weather forecast: Southwest Monsoon to reach Mumbai by 10-11 June

Mumbai: Southwest Monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai by the weekend, the Met department said on Thursday.

The city and surrounding areas received spells of pre-monsoon showers on Wednesday evening.

Farmers in most parts of Maharashtra have completed preparations for sowing, the state agriculture commissioner's office had said a couple of days ago.

PCS Rao, scientist at India Meteorological Department, Pune, said, "Southwest Monsoon has reached Vengurla (on Goa border) in the state. It arrives in Mumbai generally by 10 June. Sometimes the scheduled arrival is delayed by a couple of days. As per the current development, the monsoon would reach Mumbai by this weekend."

IMD on Tuesday upgraded its monsoon forecast for the country this year to 98 percent of `Long Period Average' from the earlier 96 percent.