Southwest Monsoon arrives in India, covers Andaman & Nicobar Islands three days before predicted date

New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon has covered the Nicobar Islands and the entire south Andaman Sea, three days ahead of its normal onset date, the IMD said on Sunday.

"In view of the strengthening and deepening of southwesterly winds, persistent cloudiness and rainfall, southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southeas Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and parts of north Andaman Sea today," the India Meteorological Department said.

IMD Director General KG Ramesh, however, said it was too early to forecast whether the monsoon would hit the Kerala coast ahead of schedule. The normal onset date over Kerala, termed as the official arrival of the seasonal rainfall in India, is 1 June.

Ramesh said the prevailing conditions do not suggest that monsoon could hit Kerala early simply because it has arrived early in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The normal onset date for Southwest Monsoon over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is 17 May.

Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meteorologist with the Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1 with an error of one-two days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 72 hours," the IMD said.