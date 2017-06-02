Southwest Monsoon active over Kerala, heavy rains in state, Lakshadweep to continue

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Southwest Monsoon becoming active over Kerala, the state and Union territory of Lakshadweep received heavy rains on Friday.

The highest amount of rain was received in Vadakara in Kozhikode (8 cm), while Minicoy (Lakshadweep) and Mavelikkara (Alapuzha) received 7 cm each, an IMD bulletin said.

Heavy rains in Kerala and Lakshadweep are likely to continue till 4 June.

Fishermen have been warned that strong winds from the western direction occasionally reaching 45-55 kilometres per hour is likely to occur along and off Kerala coast during the next 24 hours from two pm on Friday.

The other chief amounts of rainfall in cm are: Agati (Lakshadweep), Kollam and Piravom (Ernakulam) 6 cm each, while Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), Kochi and Perumbavoor (Ernakulam), Kanjirappally and Kozha (Kottayam), Peermade (Idukki) Konni (Pathanamthitta) and Varkala (Thiruvananthapuram) received 5 cm rains.