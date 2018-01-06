Sopore IED blast: Congress says BJP govt at Centre 'singularly failed' to protect country's defence personnel

New Delhi: On a day an IED blast claimed the lives of four policemen in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress questioned the recent covert meeting of the NSAs of India and Pakistan and alleged that the BJP-led Centre has "singularly failed" to protect the country's defence personnel.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said not a day goes without attacks on Army, paramilitary and police men and all that the government has to offer are "boastful" statements and tall claims.

"The accountability of this government will have to be established. This government has singularly failed to reassure the country of its ability to protect defence establishments and personnel.

"We are completely in the dark as to what was discussed during the recent meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Pakistani counterpart (retired Lt Gen) Nasser Khan Janjua. There have been similar meetings in the past. What has been their outcome?" Sharma asked.

Four policemen on patrol duty were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants went off in Sopore town in north Kashmir on Saturday, an official said.

Five CRPF men were killed on 31 December when heavily armed terrorists carried out a suicide attack on a camp of the paramilitary force in Pulwama in south Kashmir.