Sonia Gandhi wrote to P Chidambaram to help Tehelka, urged him to end 'unjust and unfair' treatment to its financiers

New Delhi: Two English television channels on Monday reported that four months after the UPA came to power in 2004, Sonia Gandhi wrote to the then Finance Minister P Chidambaram on a petition by financiers of Tehelka news portal that had conducted a sting operation on a fake defence deal that cost late Bangaru Laxman his job as BJP President and got him convicted.

She called the treatment to Tehelka financiers by revenue enforcement agencies 'unjust and unfair' and reportedly asked Chidambaram to resolve the Tehelka matter 'on priority'

In the two letters written in September 2004, the Congress President asked Chidambaram to look into a presentation made to her by the Director of First Global, the main investors in Tehelka.com "on priority", the channels said.

Reacting to the story, Chidambaram said he has been shown a copy of a letter written by Gandhi forwarding a letter from First Global.

"My noting on the letter is correct. I am certain that, on behalf of the ministry, I would have sent a reply based on the material put up to me. The letter of Mrs. Gandhi and my reply should be read together. I suggest that the media may ask the government to release the reply to the letter," Chidambaram said.