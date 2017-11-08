Sonam Kapoor says getting Kareena Kapoor on Instagram is on her 'to-do list'

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, has touched the 11 million mark on Twitter. She celebrated the milestone by going live and having a little chat with her fans, in which she talked about everything under the sun.

Being social media-friendly, her Twitter was flooded with with a variety of questions, from books to co-star Kareena Kapoor.

The one takeaway from her interaction is — she really likes her books. She is currently reading Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders and recommends Commonwealth by Ann Patchett and The Boys Who Fought by Devdutt Pattanaik.

However, the highlight of the chat was when she revealed her plans for Kareena Kapoor:

Trust me it’s on my to-do list!! 😁😁 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 7, 2017

Speaking about her favourite singers from the Hindi music industry, she she is a fan of AR Rahman and Lata Mangeshkar's work. Moving on to films, she says her favourite Anil Kapoor movie is Mr. India and that she would have loved to be a part of the cast. Overseas, her favourite actor is Meryl Streep. Sonam also seems to be a huge fan of TV shows of the west. Here are some tweets which show her liking her Game of Thrones and Stranger Things.

Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi... 🐉 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 7, 2017

Stranger Things — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 7, 2017

Her 2016 film Neerja, which is one of her most acclaimed performances was also discussed during the chat. She reveals 'Jeete Hain Chal' is her favourite song from the film.

Being able to play the incredible Neerja! — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 7, 2017

She also had some inspiring words for her fans.

Always keep trying and never ever give up! #AMAWithSonam — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 7, 2017

Just being yourself can be your biggest source of confidence!! 😘 #AMAWithSonam — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 7, 2017