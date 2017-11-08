You are here:
Sonam Kapoor says getting Kareena Kapoor on Instagram is on her 'to-do list'

IndiaFP StaffNov, 08 2017 11:27:18 IST

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, has touched the 11 million mark on Twitter. She celebrated the milestone by going live and having a little chat with her fans, in which she talked about everything under the sun.

Sonam Kapoor. Image from Twitter/@sonamakapoor

Being social media-friendly, her Twitter was flooded with with a variety of questions, from books to  co-star Kareena Kapoor.

The one takeaway from her interaction is — she really likes her books. She is currently reading Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders and recommends Commonwealth by Ann Patchett and The Boys Who Fought by Devdutt Pattanaik.

However, the highlight of the chat was when she revealed her plans for Kareena Kapoor:

Speaking about her favourite singers from the Hindi music industry, she she is a fan of AR Rahman and Lata Mangeshkar's work. Moving on to films, she says her favourite Anil Kapoor movie is Mr. India and that she would have loved to be a part of the cast. Overseas, her favourite actor is Meryl Streep. Sonam also seems to be a huge fan of TV shows of the west. Here are some tweets which show her liking her Game of Thrones and Stranger Things.

Her 2016 film Neerja, which is one of her most acclaimed performances was also discussed during the chat. She reveals 'Jeete Hain Chal' is her favourite song from the film.

She also had some inspiring words for her fans.


Published Date: Nov 08, 2017 10:21 am | Updated Date: Nov 08, 2017 11:27 am


