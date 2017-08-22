Soli Sorabjee terms Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq as progressive

New Delhi: Noted jurist Soli Sorabjee hailed the Supreme Court verdict holding the practice of triple talaq as unconstitional, saying no Muslim husband would be able to divorce his wife using this method.

Sorabjee, also a former Attorney-General, termed the judgement as "progressive" and one which protected the rights of the Muslim women.

"It is a progressive judgement which has protected the rights of the women and now no Muslim man can divorce his wife through this method," Sorabjee said.

He, however, said that it "would have been better" if the judgement was given unanimously by the five-judge Constitution bench.

"I am in agreement with the majority verdict, which is binding. The minority view is to bring a law in the issue in next six months," Sorabjee said.

Click here to follow live updates on the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq