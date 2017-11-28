Snehlata Shrivastava appointed first woman Secretary General of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Snehlata Shrivastava has been appointed as the new Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, a notification issued by the secretariat of the lower house said.

She will be the first woman secretary general of the Lok Sabha and will assume charge on 1 December. Her tenure will end on 30 November, 2018.

She will take over a day after current incumbent Anup Mishra relinquishes charge.

Rama Devi holds the distinction of the being the first woman secretary general of the Rajya Sabha.

Shrivastava was till recently Secretary (Justice) in the law ministry.

As Secretary (Justice), it was Shrivastava's second stint in the law ministry. Earlier, she was a joint secretary in the same department. She has also worked with the finance ministry.

She is a 1982 batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

The new appointment comes days before the winter session of Parliament commences on 15 December.