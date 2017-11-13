You are here:
Slab from ceiling collapses in Mumbai's Andheri railway station leaving two injured

IndiaFP StaffNov, 13 2017 14:13:24 IST

A part of the ceiling at Andheri railway station in Mumbai fell on Sunday night and injured two members of a family, as per media reports.

According to The Asian Agethe ceiling slab fell on a woman, Asha, and her nephew, Sourav which resulted in Asha's head bleeding. She was rushed to the emergency ward at the railway station, stated the report.

File image of Andheri railway station. Wikimedia Commons

Asha was quoted by The Asian Age as having said, "My son went to book tickets while we were standing nearby. Suddenly, the slab fell off the ceiling on my head. I was then rushed to the emergency ward by my son after which I lost consciousness. My nephew was also hurt."

According to Business Standarddoctors said there might be a possibility of a skull fracture in Asha's case. The family said they will register an FIR against the railway authorities at Andheri East police station.

The incident took place just a month after the Elphinstone Road station stampede which killed 23 and injured 32 on 29 September. Dozens of commuters were injured after a stampede ensued on a foot-over bridge during the early morning rush at Elphinstone Road station.

The tragedy took place amid rain in the city when the foot-over bridge was heavily crowded, a police official said.


