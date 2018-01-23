Sitaram Yechury says CPM discussing with Oppn possible impeachment motion against CJI in Budget session

New Delhi: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said his party is reaching out to other Opposition parties to discuss the possibility of bringing an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra in the coming Budget session.

His statement comes close on the heels of four senior judges of the Supreme Court virtually revolting against Misra, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders, an unprecedented development that sent shockwaves across the judiciary and polity.

Opposition parties like the Congress and the CPM had then called for a probe into the issues flagged by the four judges.

"The CPM is discussing with other Opposition parties the possibility of bringing an impeachment motion against the CJI," Yechury told reporters at the Left party's headquarters.

The Budget Session of Parliament is set to commence on 29 January and the Union Budget for 2018-19 will be presented on 1 February.

The first phase of the session will be from 29 January to 9 February. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from 5 March to 6 April.