Sitaram Yechury manhandled by Hindu Sena activists at press conference in New Delhi

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury was roughed up by a member of a right-wing group at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

One of the two protestors were beaten up and the duo were later handed over to the police. Both were reportedly activists of the Hindu Sena.

#WATCH One of the 2 protesters who tried to manhandle Sitaram Yechury during his press conf. in Delhi, later beaten up;handed over to Police pic.twitter.com/NRUcrljB2W — ANI (@ANI_news) June 7, 2017

Yechury described the attack as an attempt by the Sangh Parivar "to silence the voices of dissent".

We will not be cowed down by any attempts of Sangh's goondagardi to silence us. This is a battle for the soul of India, which we will win. https://t.co/FdPmtoq1Ky — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 7, 2017

Speaking to Firstpost, Hindu Sena leader Vishnu Gupta said that the attack was in protest against an article written by CPM leader Prakash Karat in the Left party's weekly newspaper People Democracy where he had criticised Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for his comments on the use of a 'human shield' in Kashmir.

"Delhi Police has detained two Hindu Sena activists Upendra Kumar and Pawan Kaul at Mandir Marg police station for protesting against Karat's article against the Indian Army," Gupta said.

With inputs from IANS