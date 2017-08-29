Sikkim standoff: Bhutan welcomes Doka La disengagement

Thimphu: Bhutan on Tuesday welcomed the end of the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops on the Doka La plateau.

In a statement, the Bhutanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "Bhutan welcomes the disengagement by the two sides at the face-off site in the Doklam area."

It expressed hope that the development would "contribute to the maintenance of peace and tranquility and status quo along the borders of Bhutan, China and India in keeping with the existing agreements between the respective countries".

On Monday, India and China agreed to withdraw troops from Doka La after an over 70-day standoff, which began on 16 June after Indian troops stopped a People's Liberation Army contingent from constructing a road in the disputed area, which is on the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction.