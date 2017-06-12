You are here:
Sikh shrine roof collapses in Haryana's Panipat: One killed, four injured

IndiaIANSJun, 12 2017 20:41:23 IST

Chandigarh: At least one person was killed and four others were injured when the roof of a structure within a Sikh shrine in Haryana's Panipat collapsed on Monday evening, police said. Five persons were rescued from the debris.

Representational image. AFP

A search and rescue operation was on to rescue those feared still trapped, police said.

Construction was going on in the shrine, located on the National Highway, when the accident occurred.

"Five persons trapped under the debris have been rescued. The injured have been admitted to hospital," Deputy Superintendent of Police Atma Ram told IANS on phone.


Published Date: Jun 12, 2017 08:41 pm | Updated Date: Jun 12, 2017 08:41 pm

