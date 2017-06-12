Sikh shrine roof collapses in Haryana's Panipat: One killed, four injured

Chandigarh: At least one person was killed and four others were injured when the roof of a structure within a Sikh shrine in Haryana's Panipat collapsed on Monday evening, police said. Five persons were rescued from the debris.

A search and rescue operation was on to rescue those feared still trapped, police said.

Construction was going on in the shrine, located on the National Highway, when the accident occurred.

"Five persons trapped under the debris have been rescued. The injured have been admitted to hospital," Deputy Superintendent of Police Atma Ram told IANS on phone.