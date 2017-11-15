Shooter kills three in attack that ends at California school - local media | Reuters

(Reuters) - At least three people were killed on Tuesday in a shooting spree in a rural area of Northern California that began at a home and ended at an elementary school, local media reported. Law enforcement officers shot to death the attacker, Sacramento television station KCRA reported, citing a sheriff’s official. A number of students were airlifted for medical care after gunfire at Rancho Tehama School near the community of Corning, Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told KCRA. Officers were sent to multiple scenes in the area. Johnston could not say how many people in total had been killed or wounded, but told the station, “I know of at least three deaths.” Shots were fired at the school and some people were injured at the campus but no students or staff members died, Corning Union Elementary School District administrative assistant Jeanine Quist said by phone. The area is about 120 miles (190 km) north of Sacramento. A representative for the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment. A parent, Coy Ferreira, said he was dropping off his daughter when he heard gunshots. “One of the teachers came running out of the building and told us to all run inside because there was a shooter coming,” Ferreira told Redding, California, television station KRCR. “So we all hurried up and ran and told the students to get in the classrooms.” Once inside a classroom, Ferreira said he heard gunfire for over 20 minutes and a student in the room was struck. The shooting spree began at a home and ended at the school, KCRA reported. Brian Flint told local media his neighbour was the shooter, and that the neighbour had stolen his truck. The shooter’s name has not been released and it was not disclosed if the attacker was a man or a woman.

